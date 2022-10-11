Assam: Incessant Rainfall Raises Brahmaputra’s Water Level

The water level of streams of the Brahmaputra River rose in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday following incessant rainfall since the past few days.

Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in several parts of Dibrugarh with flash flood like situation in some low-lying areas.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over various states across the country.

"Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2 days. Heavy rainfall spell over Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana during next 24 hours," tweeted IMD.

Meanwhile, owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department for Monday in parts of Uttar Pradesh, schools for all children up to class 12 remained shut.