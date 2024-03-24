Assam: Inferno At Hajo Facility Causes Damages Worth Rs 2 Cr

A major inferno in Assam's Hajo caused damages to the tune of Rs 2 crores, authorities informed on Sunday.
As per reports, the fire broke out last night at a facility where heavy vehicles were present. The reason of the fire was not immediately established.
According to the information at hand, two freight trucks along with a JCB backhoe loader were burnt down in the fire. It is being suspected that the fire broke out from the vehicles, however, it has not been substantiated.
Soon after the fire broke out, emergency services were called in and with the help of a fire service team, the flames were brought under control limiting the damage.
As of now, no reports of injuries or loss of lives has come to the fore. More details are awaited.