Assam: Injured Hoolock Gibbon Rescued By Forest Officials In Kamrup

Forest officials of Kamrup West Division have rescued an injured Hoolock Gibbon from the Kothalguri area in Kamrup.

As per reports, the gibbon suffered injured to one of his limbs after it was electrocuted on coming in contact with a high power electric line.

It was later sent to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati for medical attention.

The hoolock gibbons are three primate species of genus Hoolock in the gibbon family, Hylobatidae, native to eastern Bangladesh, Northeast India, Myanmar, and Southwest China.

It is found south of Brahmaputra and the North Bank areas and east of the Dibang Rivers. Its range extends into seven states covering Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura

On March 10, three rhinos, which were separated from their mother in 2019, were sent to Assam State Zoo from Kaziranga.

According to doctors, the age of these rhinos are 2 to 3 years. They were transported in their unconscious state to the zoo under the security arrangements of the forest department.

Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) has rescued these rhinos from Kohra, Biswanath and Agratuli areas during the 2019 flood.