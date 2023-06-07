Assam: All Institutes Offering Medical Courses To Take Affiliation From SSUHS

All institutions in Assam providing courses in Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Paramedical and other Allied Health Sciences including those institutes under other State and Private Universities will have to take affiliation from Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS).
An order from the medical education amd research department of the Government of Assam on Tuesday informed about it in order to bring uniformity in curriculum, infrastructure, teaching, clinical exposure and examination in the above mentioned courses.
Moreover, the admissions into these courses shall take place only through entrance examinations conducted by SSUHS from the academic session 2023-24, the order mentioned.
The official notification read, "In order to bring uniformity in curriculum, infrastructure, teaching, clinical exposure and examination of Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Paramedical and other Allied Health Sciences education in the state of Assam, it has been felt necessary to streamline the institutes running these courses as there is wide variation in admission procedure, teaching standard and evaluation process of the courses."
According to the notification, the Government of Assam has notified the following:
All Institutions imparting education in Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Paramedical and other Allied Health Sciences in the state of Assam including institutions under other State and Private Universities shall take affiliation from Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS). The Institutes running the above courses under the affiliation of Universities other than SSUHS in the state of Assam shall directly apply to SSUHS for migration of their affiliation to SSUHS and SSUHS shall grant affiliation to the applicant Institutes after due examinations from the academic session 2023-24.
The admission into these courses shall have to be made only through Entrance Examination conducted by SSUHS from the academic session 2023-24.
"It has also come to notice that some Private Institutions are creating enervating havoc in the health education sector and doping the gullible students with a false Degree/Diploma. Hence, Deputy Commissioners will take adequate steps to stop these institutes from carrying out their activities and ask them to get regulatory recognition from the Govt. and affiliation from SSUHS," the order further added.