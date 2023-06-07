Assam: All Institutes Offering Medical Courses To Take Affiliation From SSUHS

All Institutions imparting education in Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Paramedical and other Allied Health Sciences in the state of Assam including institutions under other State and Private Universities shall take affiliation from Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS). The Institutes running the above courses under the affiliation of Universities other than SSUHS in the state of Assam shall directly apply to SSUHS for migration of their affiliation to SSUHS and SSUHS shall grant affiliation to the applicant Institutes after due examinations from the academic session 2023-24.