Assam: Internet Restored in Chirang, Kokrajhar as Situation Improves

The Assam government has decided to withdraw the temporary restrictions imposed on internet services in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts. The decision was taken on Saturday and informed via official notifications.

The temporary curbs on internet services were necessitated as Chirang and Kokrajhar emerged as hotspots of violence earlier this week, leading to serious law and order situations. However, with normalcy restored and the situation improving, the administration felt “no further apprehension of public unrest or breach of peace,” as highlighted in the notifications.

As such, all mobile service providers have been directed to restore internet services in both districts with immediate effect.

Internet restored in Chirang

Internet restored in Kokrajhar

Ex-Gratia

Notably, Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah visited Kokrajhar yesterday and handed over financial assistance cheques of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those killed in the recent violence, stating that the situation in the district is gradually returning to normal.

He also visited the Karigaon relief camp and interacted with displaced families. He later held a meeting at Karigaon High School with members of both the Bodo and Adivasi communities, urging people to maintain peace and harmony.

What Happened?

A mob attack on a group of people in the Kokrajhar district's Karigaon area left one person dead and four others seriously injured late on Monday night. The mob torched a car, leading to a youth identified as Sikhna Bismit being burned alive while three others escaped with injuries. Retaliation from the other side led to several houses being burnt down and many injuries being reported. The Kokrajhar police detained 18 suspects for questioning in the aftermath.

Security forces in large numbers, deployed in the wake of the violent clashes between Bodo and Santhal communities, conducted flag marches on Tuesday evening, which continued till Wednesday as the simmering tensions were doused.

