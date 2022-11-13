Assam: Jayanta Malla Baruah Says JPP Will Never Join Congress

Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Sunday said that Jimochhaya People’s Party (JPP) will never enter into an alliance with Congress.

Addressing questions on JPP entering into an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the minister of public health engineering rubbished Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah.

Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “JPP represents the native people and it will never support Congress. But BJP has good relations with JPP. BJP will always stand aside parties that represent the native people and we want JPP to stand along with us.”

Taking a swipe at Congress, the cabinet minister said, “Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is turning into Bangladeshi Yatra. They are afraid of taking out yatras amidst native people. Congress’ aim is to gain all miya votes.”

He also targeted the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) saying that it was born out Congress. Baruah said, “The argument between the two parties is just for drama.”

Furthering talking about the government’s achievements, he highlighted that it was BJP who took up the issue of granting SC status to six tribes of Assam.