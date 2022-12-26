Assam: JioMart Godown Looted In Doom Dooma; Inside Job Suspected

At least nine persons were detatined in connection to a robbery incident at the godown of a departmental store in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The incident was reported at the godown of a Jiomart in Doom Dooma near Makum junction on Sunday night.

According to information, around Rs 10 lakh were looted during the robbery.

It is also learned that a few employees of the store were also taken into custody for questioning.

“The whole incident took place when the store security was on duty, which might indicate that it was an inside job,” a senior police officer said.

“We will come to a conclusion after a thorough investigation,” he added.