Assam: Jitendra Singh to attend CLP Meet tomorrow

An important meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) is slated to be held on March 27.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh will be present at the meeting.

Congress MLAs will also be present at the meeting.

Apart from them, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah will be present at the meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6 pm.

According to reports, an all opposition parties meet will be held after the CLP meeting.

MLAs of the AIUDF, CPI (M) and Raijor Dal will also be present at the meeting.

Congress leader Debabrat Saikia leader said, “The MLAs will be trained on casting vote in this meeting.”

