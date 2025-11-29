Assam JJM Contractors Meet Governor Over Long-Pending Dues, Seek Intervention

A delegation of the All Assam Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Contractors’ Forum met the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Sri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, yesterday at 5:00 PM to raise concerns over long-pending payments and other critical issues faced by JJM contractors in the state.

During the nearly 20-minute meeting, the Forum’s leadership—President Sri Simanta Jyoti Boruah, Working President Sri Nripen Nath, and General Secretary Sri Habibur Rahman—presented a detailed memorandum highlighting the key grievances of contractors, including unpaid dues spanning nearly 16 months and other operational challenges.

The Governor gave serious attention to the issues and assured the delegation that he would take prompt action. He stated that he would discuss the matters with the Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Sri C.R. Patil, and, if necessary, escalate them to the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

He also instructed the concerned officials, in the presence of the delegation, to arrange a meeting with Sri C.R. Patil on 3rd December.

Expressing confidence in the meeting’s impact, the contractors said they believe this engagement with the Governor could play a significant role in securing the release of long-pending payments and resolving other pressing issues affecting their operations under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

This development underscores the ongoing challenges faced by contractors working on the state’s water supply projects and highlights the efforts being taken at the highest levels to address them.

