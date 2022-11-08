Assam: Jonai Student Returning From Raas Brutally Murdered

In a brutal incident, the body of a student was found in a bludgeoned state on Monday in Assam’s Jonai, officials said.

Police said that prima facie it looked like a case of homicide. They said that the incident took place at Udaypur in Jonai in the wee hours of the night.

The deceased was identified as Kaling Mayang, a student of Lisang Junior College in Jonai in the Dhemaji district of Assam.

According to reports, the victim was returning home after going to the ongoing ‘Raas’ festival state-wide, when he was attacked and killed.

Officials informed that they recovered the body in a bloodied condition. Meanwhile, following initial investigations, one person has been detained by the police in connection with the matter.

The accused has been identified by officials as Metin Patir. He has been taken in for questioning and further course of action will be intimated soon, they said.