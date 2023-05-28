Assam: Jumbo Electrocuted to Death in Kampur

In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was electrocuted to death in Assam’s Kampur on Sunday evening. The incident occurred at the Barapani Forest Sub-Division in Kampur.
According to reports, at around 7:30 pm, a jumbo that had come out from the Dhansala Hills was electrocuted after he came in contact with a wire of an 11,000 volt electric post. Reportedly, the electricity post broke and fell over his body. As a result, the elephant died on the spot. The deceased jumbo had come in search of food to the area.
The incident is said to have occurred due to alleged negligence of the electricity department.
In January, the carcass of an adult female elephant was recovered under mysterious circumstances near Deepor Beel on the outskirts of Guwahati city. Notably, the three-year-old calf of the deceased jumbo was recovered some days ago from the same location. Following this, the elephant had been wondering around in the area.