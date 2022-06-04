Assam: Jumbo Tramples Man To Death In Nagaon

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The victim, identified as Bijay Konwar, was a resident of Amsoi under Raha police station of the district.

According to reports, Konwar was attacked by the wild elephant when he went to the nearby forest to graze his cattle.

He died on the spot, locals informed.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and recovered the body.

Later, the body was sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the forest department has intensified patrolling in the area in the wake of the attack.

Also Read: Assam: Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Rape Minor