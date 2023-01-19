Assam: Brother, Sister Killed in Road Accident at Kendukona

In a tragic road accident at Kendukona under Kamalpur police station in Kamrup, two siblings died during treatment.

According to reports, four persons including a brother and a sister were hit by a speeding vehicle at National Highway-31 at Kendukona.

Locals claimed that the driver of the vehicle was a doctor who was drunk and he was on his way to Nalbari while he hit the persons on road.

The accident claimed lives of Gayatri Das (14) and Abinash Das (8).

Meanwhile, the injured Sumi Das and Ainul Haque has been rushed to hospital.