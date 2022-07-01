Assam: Karimganj Bypass Road Closed for Vehicular Movement

The Karimganj bypass road near Paomara has been closed for all vehicular movement as the road has been breached by flood.

The district administration has advised the public to take alternative route from Baba Hotel to Paomara via Karimganj town. Mobilization of materials is going on to restore the damage and traffic will be opened at the earliest.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah chaired a review meeting regarding the flood situation in Karimganj District at Deputy Commissioners office. He interacted with all the department officials and took account of the ground level situation in the district. He instructed all the officials of all concerned departments to work in coordination to ensure proper supply and distribution of relief materials, regular data updation in FRIMS Assam and adequate supply of animal fodder and ensure proper assessment of damaged property.

"All circle officers should upload correct data in FRIMS Assam as it will help the government in estimating the extent of damage correctly," asserted the minister. He also handed over cheques amounting Rs 4 lakhs each provided by district administration to the next of kin who lost their lives due to flood in the district.