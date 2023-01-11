Assam: Section 144 Imposed Near Kaziranga National Park

The Golaghat district administration imposed Section 144 CrPC with immediate effect in and around Kaziranga National Park in order to prohibit traditional community fishing during Magh Bihu.

Earlier, the locals used to practice community fishing during Magh Bihu by violating Forest Act due to which the administration has imposed Section 144.

The restriction includes Kaziranga National Park as well as Tiger Reserve and its peripheral areas especially in the beels and other wetlands of the park.

Besides, the authority concerned has also put strict restrictions on carrying fishing equipment including nets and other tools as well as other arms including firearms, lethal weapons, etc., inside the mentioned locations.

However, it is stated in the same notification that police or security personnel, forest officials, guards and other government servants have been exempted from the purview of the strict restrictions imposed by the authority concerned of the subdivision.

It is worth mentioning here that during Magh Bihu festival, especially just ahead of its celebration, people from some communities apparently come to the wetlands as well as other beels located at Kaziranga National Park and its peripheral areas for community fishing and allegedly flout the provisions of wildlife protection act, 1972 and pose a threat to the biodiversity of the park.