Assam: Khagorijan Oil Field Resumes Operations after Nearly 15 Years

State-owned Oil India Limited's (OIL) Khagorijan oil field in Dibrugarh district of Assam has resumed its operation after almost 15 years.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the ceremonial function of the resumption of the oil field at Rohmoria on Saturday.
CM Sarma also laid the foundation stone of two projects worth Rs 17 crores for protection of Rohmoria from flood and erosion.
It may be mentioned that operations were suspended since November 2007 due to administrative and environmental issues at the Khagorijan oil field.
According to the Chief Minister, four wells were drilled after oil was discovered in the area in November 1998 and production started in December 2004, including Khagorijan located 1.8 km from the Brahmaputra.
The Chief Minister said that erosion caused by Brahmaputra River at Rohmoria has severely affected the local people and caused large-scale devastation.
He said, “Aiming a lasting and permanent solution to the problem, several efforts have been made during the past many years but due to various reasons it could not be materialized.”
“The state government has taken up several steps to deal with the flood and erosion problem of Rohmoria and the Water Resources Department almost completed two flood and erosion protection projects at Rohmoria,” he added.
Claiming that so far 80 per cent work of the embankment for protection of Rohmoria has been completed, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would sanction an additional fund of Rs 16.13 crores for the construction of the remaining stretch of the embankment.
The Chief Minister asked the Water Resources department to ensure quality work using advanced technology.
Further, he also requested the local residents to cooperate with OIL in its operations.