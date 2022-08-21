Assam: Khagorijan Oil Field Resumes Operations after Nearly 15 Years

State-owned Oil India Limited's (OIL) Khagorijan oil field in Dibrugarh district of Assam has resumed its operation after almost 15 years.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the ceremonial function of the resumption of the oil field at Rohmoria on Saturday.

CM Sarma also laid the foundation stone of two projects worth Rs 17 crores for protection of Rohmoria from flood and erosion.

It may be mentioned that operations were suspended since November 2007 due to administrative and environmental issues at the Khagorijan oil field.

According to the Chief Minister, four wells were drilled after oil was discovered in the area in November 1998 and production started in December 2004, including Khagorijan located 1.8 km from the Brahmaputra.

The Chief Minister said that erosion caused by Brahmaputra River at Rohmoria has severely affected the local people and caused large-scale devastation.