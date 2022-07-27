Assam: Kharupetia OC Arrested For Filing Fake Cases, Taking Bribes

The officer in-charge (OC) at Kharupetia police station in Assam’s Darrang district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raking in money fraudulently.

The tainted officer has been identified as OC Utpal Bora of Kharupetia PS.

According to reports, the police officer registered fake cases against people to demand money from them.

This had been going on since long, police said. Bora allegedly did the dirty work while in-charge of Dhula police station in the district.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the tainted officer had demanded bribes after filing fake complaints against a doctor and a teacher.

Police said that he had demanded Rs 5 lakhs in bribe from the two.