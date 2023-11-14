Assam: Kokrajhar BJP President Rajkumar Brahma Jumps Ship To BPF

In a significant setback for the ruling BJP, Rajkumar Brahma, a senior party leader and former BJP President for Kokrajhar district, has made a notable shift by joining the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mohilary.
Brahma formally resigned from both his position and the primary membership of the BJP.
To address the void left by Brahma, the BJP has appointed Kabita Basumatary as the new district president in Kokrajhar.
It's noteworthy that Brahma had previously contested as the BJP candidate from the Baokhungri constituency in the 2015 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.
In an official ceremony attended by Hagrama Mohilary and other party leaders, Brahma formally joined the BPF on Tuesday along with four other BJP leaders namely Biplab Debnath, Bijoy Kumar Saha, Naboranjan Barman and Chandan Tarpadar.
Sources suggest that Brahma's departure was influenced by his dissatisfaction with the party leadership, claiming that he was sidelined.
"The organisaton in the BTR has lost its integrity. I want to state that the organisation is running without any order or ethics. I still had four months term left as executive member. I had even requested to the president to atleast let me finish my work. But he did not hear me. I am hurt that he took such a decision due to conspiracy and lobbying against me. Hence today I have joined the BPF," said Brahma.
Meanwhile, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary asserted that many more leaders from the BJP and also the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will be jumping ships to join the BPF.
"BJP has lost its wings. BPF will be victorious in the Lok Sabha elections. We are hopeful that all communities will support us. The BPF's position is improving day by day. We are intent on contesting in two Lok Sabha constituencies. Nothing has changed in this regard. We will hold a meeting on November 30 on this matter again. We have heard stories in the media, but the BJP has not made any official communication with us. Neither the Congress nor the AIUDF, or any party have contacted us. We have already decided that we will not ally with any party and fight the elections on our own," said Mohilary.