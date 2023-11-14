Assam: Kokrajhar BJP President Rajkumar Brahma Jumps Ship To BPF

Sources suggest that Brahma's departure was influenced by his dissatisfaction with the party leadership, claiming that he was sidelined.

"The organisaton in the BTR has lost its integrity. I want to state that the organisation is running without any order or ethics. I still had four months term left as executive member. I had even requested to the president to atleast let me finish my work. But he did not hear me. I am hurt that he took such a decision due to conspiracy and lobbying against me. Hence today I have joined the BPF," said Brahma.