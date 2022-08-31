Assam: Kokrajhar Man Jailed For 20 Years For Raping Minor

A district court in Assam’s Kokrajhar sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The minor girl was only 10 years old when she was raped by the culprit in July 2019.

The perpetrator was identified as Sharidul Islam, a resident of Gossaigaon in Assam. He was arrested soon after the incident.

According to reports, the minor survivor had gone to a field by a river near her residence to graze the family livestock when Islam approached her and raped her there.

Afterwards, the girl went to her parents and narrated the entire ordeal. The family then lodged a police complaint against Islam.

Police had registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POSCO).