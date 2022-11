A massive fire broke out at Lahorijan in Bokajan’s Assam-Nagaland border. Several houses have been gutted in the fire that broke out in Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, several cylinders bursted in the fire.

Several fire tenders reached the spot and tried to douse the flame.

According to initial reports, the fire occurred due to short circuit. Two four-wheelers and three motor cycles have also been burnt to ashes.