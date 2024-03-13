Assam: Landmark Workshop Explores Role of Protected Areas in Biodiversity Conservation

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve served as the host for a landmark event on March 12, 2024, bringing together conservation experts from various fields. The workshop, titled "Role of Protected Areas for Biodiversity Conservation - A Geospatial Perspective," represented a significant milestone in conservation efforts.
The event was a collaborative endeavor involving the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve authority, the Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC), the Northeastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Aaranyak, and the IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management (IUCN-CEM). It attracted a diverse group of conservation practitioners, researchers, academicians, and experts.
The workshop's primary focus was on examining the pivotal role of protected areas in biodiversity conservation through a geospatial lens. It aimed to foster meaningful discussions, exchange cutting-edge research findings, and identify effective strategies to enhance conservation endeavors.
Dr. Parthsarathi Roy, Former Dean of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the profound impact of GIS tools in forestry, biodiversity conservation, conservation science, and landscape ecology. He underscored the importance of integrating these tools into scientific and academic research to advance the field of conservation.
The event witnessed the participation of numerous renowned scientists, academicians, and conservation practitioners, fostering collaboration and creativity in biodiversity preservation within protected areas.
On the second day of the workshop, attendees had the opportunity to embark on a field visit. They observed firsthand the success stories of conservation efforts and witnessed the positive impacts of ongoing initiatives.
The discussions and outcomes of the workshop are anticipated to make a substantial contribution to conservation endeavors, offering fresh insights, innovative solutions, and a renewed dedication to safeguarding the planet's biodiversity.