Assam: Large Consignment of Crude Oil Seized in Kakopathar

A large quantity of crude oil has been seized by the legal authorities in Assam’s Kakopathar.

According to sources, the police intercepted a dump truck used by miscreants to steal crude oil. The number of the dump truck is NL-04-D-6319.

As much as 6,000 litres of crude oil was seized from the truck.

The smugglers identified as Digan Dahotia and Kharbajyoti Gogoi were arrested by the Kakopathar Police.

The accused were trying to smuggle the crude oil from Makum to Dirak.

In 2021, a gang was arrested by the Digboi Police who were involved in crude oil theft from tankers from the Oil India Limited (OIL).

As many as nine persons were arrested in connection to the case. An oil tanker was also seized during the operation.

"We have apprehended nine people in connection to the crude oil stealing. In general, thieves generally steals crude oil from underground pipelines, however, this gang stole crude oils directly from oil collecting centres at Lankachi. Prima facie, It came to light that a big nexus including local people and oil security personnel are involved in stealing crude oil from oil collecting centres," Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Debojit Deori told reporters.

He further said that the gang allegedly transported crude oil tankers from OIL to the oil collecting centres.

"The remaining crude oil in the tankers are being stolen by the gang. During this operation, an oil tank truck with 30,000-kilo litre capacity was seized. The nine-member gang are the security personnel at the oil collection centres, he said.