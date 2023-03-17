Assam: Lat Mandal Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Hajo

A team of officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Hajo on charges of accepting bribe.
A team of the anti-corruption cell trapped and arrested red-handed the Lat Mandal at the office of the Hajo Revenue Circle officer.
The arrested Lat Manadal has been identified as Tankeswar Nath. He was arrested while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.
Meanwhile, ADGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam informing this through twitter, wrote, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Tankeswar Nath, Lat Mandal, O/O Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for conversion of his ceiling land to Miyadi Patta.”
On Mrach 11, the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption cell arrested two government employees on bribery charges.
The arrestees have been identified as Kanak Chandra Baruah, Lat Mandal, Office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon in Udalguri district and Dilip Borah, Gaonburah (village headman).
According to information, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Kanak Chandra Baruah, Lat Mandal, Office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon in Udalguri district in conspiracy with Dilip Borah, Gaonburah of No.1 Amguri, Kalaigaon had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing land mutation documents of the complainant.