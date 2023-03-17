Assam: Lat Mandal Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Hajo

A team of officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Hajo on charges of accepting bribe.

A team of the anti-corruption cell trapped and arrested red-handed the Lat Mandal at the office of the Hajo Revenue Circle officer.

The arrested Lat Manadal has been identified as Tankeswar Nath. He was arrested while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.

Meanwhile, ADGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam informing this through twitter, wrote, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Tankeswar Nath, Lat Mandal, O/O Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for conversion of his ceiling land to Miyadi Patta.”