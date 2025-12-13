"Sarbananda and Himanta Could Have Saved Assam from CAA but Failed": Utpal Sarma

AASU President Utpal Sarma strongly criticised the Assam government for its handling of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its implementation in the state.

Sarma said that while northeastern states like Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram resisted the CAA to protect local interests, Assam’s leadership failed to do so.

“Chief Ministers and ministers from other northeastern states took a stand to protect their people. For example, in Manipur, the Inner Line Permit was implemented to safeguard locals from the CAA.

Meghalaya managed to exempt 98% of its population, Tripura 67%, while Arunachal and Mizoram outright denied its implementation.

But Assam’s government compromised the state’s interests to please Delhi and boost their vote bank,” Sarma said.

He further criticised former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and current CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying, “There seems to be a competition between them to curry favour in Delhi. By clinging to power, they played Assam’s people for their political agenda, ignoring the larger interests of the state and the nation.”

Responding to critics who questioned AASU’s anti-CAA protests, Sarma said, “Our protests had to stop due to COVID-19 restrictions. If we had continued, they would have today taken credit for it. Now they are blaming us. the student union and the 'Silpi Samaj' but refuse to admit their own failures.”

He further stated, “We have acted on our promises. What have they done? It’s easy to blame others, but they will not admit their own mistakes and failures”

