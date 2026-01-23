Assam Legislative Assembly to Hold Budget Session from Feb 16

The Assam Legislative Assembly will begin its Budget Session on February 16, 2026, setting the stage for key financial and policy discussions in the state. The session has been summoned by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The House will meet at 9:30 am in the Assembly Chamber at Dispur, with the Governor expected to be present on the opening day. The state government is likely to table the Assam Budget for 2026–27 on February 17, though the final date will be confirmed at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

The Budget Session is expected to focus on the state’s economic roadmap, development priorities, and sector-wise allocations at a time when Assam continues to push infrastructure expansion and welfare programmes ahead of the next financial year.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Union Budget Session of Parliament are also underway in New Delhi. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju will chair an all-party meeting of floor leaders from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 27. The meeting will be held in the main Committee Room of Parliament and is aimed at building consensus on legislative business and key national issues.

The Parliamentary Budget Session will run from January 28 to April 2, divided into two phases. The first phase will conclude on February 13, followed by a recess, while the second phase will resume from March 9 and continue till April 2. In total, 30 sittings are scheduled during the session.

The Union Budget for 2026–27 will be presented on February 1. The session will formally begin with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to members of both Houses of Parliament.

The all-party meeting on January 27 is expected to play a key role in ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament, helping parties flag concerns in advance and streamline debates during one of the most important legislative sessions of the year.

