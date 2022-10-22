Assam: Local Holiday Declared in BTR on Oct 25 for Diwali

A local holiday has been declared in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR) region of Assam on October 25 on the occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja.

The holiday has been announced in the districts of Kokorajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

The Principal Secretary of BTR, in an official notification said that all educational institutions, and government and semi-government offices under the Bodoland Territorial Council shall remain closed on October 25.

The announcement has come as the festivals of Diwali and Kali Puja are coinciding this year on October 24, and Assam has immersed in festive fervour completely.

Also Read: Debate Competition Held At Kaliabor Press Club On Tilak Hazarika's Death Anniversary

Preparations are underway to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja at different places in Guwahati.

The Kali Puja celebration committee in Guwahati, which is preparing to celebrate this year's Kali Puja, has taken the ISRO theme for their pandal.

Vivekananda Sporting Club of Colony Bazar, Kalapahar in Guwahati, has organized the Kali Puja festival and has taken the ISRO theme on the mark of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Co-Treasurer of Vivekananda Sporting Club Sashanka Chakraborty said that as the country marked its 75th year of Independence on August 15 this year and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, they have taken the ISRO theme for their Kali Puja pandal.

"Our club has been organizing the Kali Puja for the last 58 years. This year, we have organized a three-day programme for celebrating Diwali and Kali Puja to be held on October 24. This is one of the biggest Kali Puja in the state. Our preparations are on a war footing. Our budget is around Rs 15 lakh. Our club is a socio-cultural club and we will distribute blankets among 500 poor people on October 24," Sashanka Chakraborty said on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Secretary of the organizing committee, Badal Palit, said, "This year, we are trying to show the ISRO launch pad in our Kali Puja pandal. We are trying to show our country's strength by taking this theme."

Kali Puja, also known as Shyam Puja, is celebrated on the new moon day (Dipannita Amavasya) of the Hindu month Kartik.



