Assam: Local Holiday On April 28 In Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong

A local holiday has been declared on April 28, 2020 within the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong districts on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

On that day, all State Govt. offices, educational institutions, etc within the aforementioned Districts will remain closed.

The Prime Minister will be visiting Assam’s Dibrugarh on that day and inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals. He will also lay the foundation stone for seven other cancer hospitals in the state.

PM Modi will also visit Diphu on the same day and address a party meeting.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the sites and took stock of the arrangements made for PM’s visit. He asked officials to pay special attention to drainage in view of the possibility of rain.