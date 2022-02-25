Assam Logs 18 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 0.48 %

Assam on Friday logged 18 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 263. The positivity rate stood at 0.48 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 73 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while, one death was registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 3,763 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural (2), Morigaon (2), and Dima Hasao (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24,088 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,15,840. The recovery rate stood at 98.86 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,638 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.