Assam Lok Sabha Elections: Polling Officer Dies On Duty at Hailakandi

Amidst the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, a polling officer stationed at Assam’s Hailakandi district reportedly passed away while on duty.
The incident was reported from a polling station at Katlicherra under Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency on Friday morning.
Sources revealed that the officer, whose identity is yet to be established, allegedly died due to high blood pressure.
Earlier during the first of Lok Sabha elections, a member of the Raijor Dal party succumbed to a heart attack while fulfilling her duties at the election table in ward no. 10 of Banmukh Panchayat.
The deceased was identified as Sangeeta Gogoi.
Meanwhile, voting is underway in five Lok sabha seats in Assam on Friday. As of 11 am, the voter turnout stood at 27.43 %. While Diphu leads the chart with 30.82 %, Karimganj is trailing just behind with 29.99 %.