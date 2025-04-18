Assam: Lurinjyoti Gogoi Calls for United Opposition Front Ahead of 2026 Elections

Ahead of his departure to Delhi, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi emphasised the need for unity among opposition parties to effectively challenge the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Speaking to the media at Borjhar's LGBI Airport, Gogoi reflected on the shortcomings of opposition coordination at the grassroots level and called for a renewed and united approach going forward.

"Despite my sincere desire, full alliance could not be achieved at the panchayat level," Gogoi said. "We must fight the 2026 elections together, and it is necessary that we do so if we truly want to defeat the BJP."

The AJP leader acknowledged that mistakes had been made by all sides and stressed the importance of learning from them rather than assigning blame. "We have all made many mistakes—each one of us. But merely pointing fingers at mistakes won't help. We must now prepare a strategy on how to ensure the victory of opposition candidates at the panchayat level," he added.

Gogoi also pointed out that while AJP had made genuine efforts to form alliances in various regions, the same commitment was not seen across the board. "In many places, our party has managed to forge alliances through dedicated efforts. However, many other parties have not reciprocated in the same spirit," he remarked.

Calling for a strategic shift, Gogoi urged all like-minded parties to work together to secure victory in local and state-level polls. "We must fight the 2026 elections unitedly, and it is necessary that we do so," he reiterated.

The statement comes at a time when opposition parties in Assam are facing increasing pressure to present a consolidated front against the BJP ahead of the crucial 2026 polls.

