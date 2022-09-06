Assam: Madrasa Demolished, This Time By Locals In Goalpara

Locals in Assam’s Goalpara district took it upon themselves to demolish another madrasa, police informed on Tuesday.

According to reports, locals alleged that the premises were used by two Bangladeshi nationals for terrorist activities.

Officials informed that the two Bangladeshi nationals, Aminul Islam and Jahangir Alom, are affiliated members of the proscribed Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) outfit.

The reportedly taught at the madrasa between 2020 and 2022, they added.

Police said that both Islam and Alom are currently on the run and a search is on to apprehend them.

Stating that no government officials were involved in the demolition, police further informed that a house near the madrasa in Pakhiura Char area was also razed to the ground.

“The locals voluntarily demolished the madrasa and the residence adjacent to it in a mark of strong resentment towards Jihadi activities,” police added.