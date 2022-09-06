Assam: Madrasa Demolished, This Time By Locals In Goalpara

Locals in Assam’s Goalpara district took it upon themselves to demolish another madrasa, police informed on Tuesday.
According to reports, locals alleged that the premises were used by two Bangladeshi nationals for terrorist activities.
Officials informed that the two Bangladeshi nationals, Aminul Islam and Jahangir Alom, are affiliated members of the proscribed Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) outfit.
The reportedly taught at the madrasa between 2020 and 2022, they added.
Police said that both Islam and Alom are currently on the run and a search is on to apprehend them.
Stating that no government officials were involved in the demolition, police further informed that a house near the madrasa in Pakhiura Char area was also razed to the ground.
“The locals voluntarily demolished the madrasa and the residence adjacent to it in a mark of strong resentment towards Jihadi activities,” police added.
Meanwhile, a cleric, identified as Jalaluddin Seikh, who had enrolled the two Al Qaeda members to teach at the madrasa, had been arrested last month on charges of radicalizing youths in Assam.
It may be noted that this was the fourth madrasa in the state to be demolished in the last month over allegations of having links to terror outfits and harbouring Jihadis.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said last month that Assam has become a hotbed of “Jihadi activities”. He further announced that religious teachers at mosques and madrasas in the state will have to register themselves on a government portal if they come from other states.
Assam Police has arrested over 40 people since March this year, while maintaining strict vigil, particularly in the minority-dominated areas of lower and central parts of Assam.