Assam: Major Fire Breaks Out at Digboi Oil Field

A major fire broke out in the oil field of Digboi on Friday.

The incident occurred in the dumping ground in the middle of an oil field in Digboi, wherein there is an oil pipeline situated in the catastrophe area, just some distance from the dumping ground.

Whereas, it was alleged that the dumping ground was installed without any prior safety, taking into consideration the oil pipeline which was situated nearby.

Also, an incident occurred last year, where over 50 houses including business establishments were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a Powai bazaar in Digboi market area in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Sources said that multiple cylinders had exploded due to the unprecedented fire which further spread to several dwellings in the vicinity.

It is also to note that, maximum protection should be taken in order to cut down the damage caused by fire so that safety of the people as well as property is maintained appropriately.