Assam: Major Fire Guts 7 Shops In Baihata Chariali

A major fire broke out in Assam’s Baihata Chariali on Monday night in which several business establishments were burnt to ashes. As per initial reports, the fire broke out a chowk in Bezera village last night. The flames reportedly engulfed as many as seven shops in the region.
According to witnesses, the fire is suspected to have either broken out at a yarn shop or a stationary shop in the locality. It soon spread to nearby shops, they said.
Meanwhile, damages to property caused by the fire are estimated to be in lakhs. Several fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot in order to douse the flames.
Earlier on May 6, a 7-year-old child was charred to death in a tragic incident after a massive house fire broke out in Assam Goalpara.
The fire broke out at a residential house belonging to Shahjahan Ali in Lewari area where the child was killed in the tragic incident.
The deceased was identified as the child of Shahjahan. Two houses belonging to Shahjahan were burnt to ashes in the fire despite attempts made by locals to douse the fire.
A police official at the spot said, “As soon as we received information regarding the fire incident we passed that information to the fire brigades. As the road towards the spot was not in proper condition so it took us to time reach the spot on time. I must say that the locals have helped in every way possible however, we couldn’t save their house and it was destroyed. But it was fortunate enough that it couldn't spread to other residential house.
Meanwhile, it is suspected that the reason behind the fire might be due to a short circuit however, a probe is on to identify the exact cause of the fire.