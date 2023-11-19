Assam: Man Accused Of Karimganj Temple Desecration Injured In Police Firing

A dreaded criminal was injured in an incident of police firing reported from Assam's Karimganj on Sunday.
Initial reports stated that the incident took place at Ratabari in the Karimganj district of Assam.
The injured criminal was identified as one Anowar Ali. Officials informed that he was one of the prime accused in the incident surrounding the burning of a 19th century temple.
Officials said that they had taken the accused Anowar Ali to the scene of the incident to investigate the items used for the inferno.
During a raid at his residence, the police also uncovered country-made pistols and other sharp weapons, informed the officials.
While returning from the scene of the inferno, the accused Anowar Ali tried to jump out of the vehicle and escape from the police.
At that time, officials had to open fire at him as he did not heed to repeated warnings to stop. Having sustained bullet wounds, the injured Anowar Ali was Ramkrishnanagar Primary Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.