Assam: Man Accused Of Killing Mother, Wife Arrested

A woman was allegedly hacked to death by her son at Mayong in Assam’s Morigaon district on Tuesday.

Sources said that accused son, identified as Narayan Nath, hacked his mother to death with an axe.

The deceased mother has been identified as Jogmai Devi, aged 52.

Following the incident, local police reached the scene and took Nath into custody.

The reason behind the escalation will be established after a thorough questioning, police said.

The incident was reported from Murbari village at Mayong.

It is also learned that the accused had previously murdered his wife as well by setting her afire.