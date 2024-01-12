Assam: Man Allegedly Kidnapped by Unidentified Assailants in Jonai

While speaking about the incident, one of the family members of the missing man said, "According to what we heard, at around 5:30 pm yesterday, Raj was roaming in the streets near his house when he was forcefully picked by around 6-7 men who came on vehicles. We have already submitted an FIR at the police station in this regard. The police have been launching search operations and we also searched for him right after the vehicles fled from the spot. However, till now, we have not received any information about him."

Raj's mother said that her son had been kidnapped by the miscreants and requested the police to enquire about the matter. She further said that the miscreants may have taken Raj towards Arunachal Pradesh.