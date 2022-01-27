Assam: Man Arrested For Drugging Minor, Forcing Into Prostitution

A suspected human trafficker has been arrested for allegedly drugging a minor and forcing her into prostitution.

As per a report, the accused, identified as Abu Shawama, allegedly drugged the 14-year-old minor girl and forced her in prostitution. He was arrested from Goroimari in Kamrup district.

The Jorshimuli police launched an operation after receiving information and nabbed the accused.

During interrogation, he revealed his involvement in women trafficking and prostitution. He also claimed that there were more people involved in the racket.

Notably, Abu was arrested earlier also. He has history of cases of women trafficking and murder.