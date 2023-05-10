Assam Man Arrested For Killing Colleague In Kerala

A man from Assam has been arrested in Kerala's Pulluvazhi for allegedly murdering his colleague at a plywood factory. The accused, identified as Siddharth Chamuah, is a 33-year-old resident of Lakhimpur in Assam. He was arrested for killing Mintu Chamuah, a 36-year-old who was also from Lakhimpur.
According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday when Siddharth inserted an air compressor into the rectum of Mintu as a joke. However, Mintu collapsed immediately and died on the spot before any medical help could arrive. Siddharth claimed that he did not know what exactly happened or why his colleague collapsed.
The police, on examining the body, sensed foul play and registered a case of unnatural death. They initiated an investigation into the matter and found Siddharth's involvement in the case. During the initial interrogation, he admitted to his crime and was arrested for murder.
Siddharth is currently under judicial custody, and further investigation is being carried out by the police.