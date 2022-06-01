Assam Man Arrested For Patricide

In a shocking incident of patricide, an 80-year-old man was allegedly killed by his own son in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported in Bijni town of the district.

According to sources, the accused son, identified as Pabitra Sarkar, was allegedly in an inebriated state during the incident, sources said.

The deceased father has been identified as Amritlal Sarkar.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Pabitra and a case has been registered against him.

