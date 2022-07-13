Assam: Man Commits Suicide in Goalpara over Harassment

A temporary employee of District Sessions Judge in Goalpara committed suicide. The employee identified as Lohit Das committed suicide due to the alleged harassment in the office, as per a suicide note that he wrote.

According to reports, Lohit Das jumped into River Brahmaputra.

It may be mentioned that the suicide cases in the state is rising at an alarming rate.

Notably 3095 people suicide cases recorded in 2021. The chief minister earlier this year while stated about the suicide cases said that the number of cases decreased in Assam as compared to the tally in the year 2020.

The CM while mentioning about the suicide cases in Assam in 2020 said that a total of 3243 suicide cases were recorded from the state in 2020.

