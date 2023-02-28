Assam: Man Crushed to Death by Elephant in Balipara

A man was trampled to death after being crushed by an elephant in Balipara.

The incident took place at Cotton Mill in Balipara’s Chariduar Village in Sonitpur.

The deceased was identified as Debeswar Mech.

The terrifying incident took place when the deceased went to feed banana to the elephant.

Recently, in another incident of man-elephant conflict, a 32 year old man hailing from Dhing in Nagaon was trampled to death by a rogue elephant separated from his herd.

The incident took place at Khatangpani range near Tarani reserve forest under Doomdooma forest division in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Jamir Uddin.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Rajendra Singh Bharti, Doomdooma DFO said, “Khatangpani is forest corridor which joins both Digboi and Doomdooma forest area. The incident was reported in the morning hours and accordingly a post mortem has been conducted. The final report will be forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of the Tinsukia district soon.”

The DFO also explained that such elephant attacks on humans are commonly reported by rogue elephants (separated from their herds) or injured elephants.

It is noteworthy to mention that last Sunday; an elderly man was trampled to death by wild elephant in Assam’s Doom Dooma.

The incident reportedly occurred in Kakojan area of Doom Dooma.

The deceased was identified as Maheshwar Moran.

As per reports, Maheshwar went to the forest to cut woods where he was attacked by the wild elephant in which he lost his life.