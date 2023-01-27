Assam

Assam: Man Dies Of Electrocution While Installing Hand-Pump; Another Injured

It is however unclear as to how the electricity ran through the hand-pump, sources said.
A man was killed and another sustained serious burn injuries in an electrocution incident that occurred at Mukalmua under Assam’s Nalbari district on Friday morning. 

According to information, the incident occurred when the duo was installing a hand-pump in their neighbourhood at No 3 Barbala area. 

It is however unclear as to how the electricity ran through the hand-pump, source said. 

The deceased has been identified as one Sukur Ali. 

Meanwhile, the injured person namely Fulbar Ali was admitted to a nearby hospital with serious burn injuries on his body.

