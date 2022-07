One person has died in Titabor under Assam’s Jorhat after suffering from Japanese encephalitis.

The deceased has been identified as Kosheshwar Bora.

According to sources, Bora succumbed to the disease on Friday morning. He was admitted to Jorhat Mission Hospital for the past couple of days.

Japanese encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites. The virus is found in pigs and birds, and is passed to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals.