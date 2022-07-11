Assam: Man Electrocuted While Drying Clothes On Live Wire

In a tragic incident, a man was electrocuted to death in Assam’s Bongaigaon district while drying his clothes on a live wire.

The incident was reported in Matraghola village in the district.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Nurul Islam, tried to dry his clothes on a live wire unknowingly, resulting in him getting electrocuted. He died on the spot.

Meanwhile, local police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

On Saturday night, a man riding a motorcycle was electrocuted to death after being entangled in a live wire in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The man was electrocuted by a live wire that was dangling from an electric pole adjacent to the road, sources said.

The deceased, identified as Debojit Nath, was on his way home on his bike when the tragic incident happened.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged negligence on part of the power department and demanded action against them.