Assam Man Held For Kidnapping, Selling His Niece In Arunachal

Assam police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and selling off his own niece in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the incident took place in Naoboicha’s Pandhuwa area under Lakhimpur district.

The accused uncle, identified as Abdul Khaleque, along with his accomplice, Sariful Islam, were apprehended by local residents first.

Later, they were handed over to Lakhimpur police for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the minor girl has been rescued and was sent to the Naoboicha Zonal Primary Hospital for medical examination.

Earlier yesterday, an interstate woman trafficking racket was busted in Lakhimpur district.

According to sources, the racket came to light after a woman attempted to sell off her daughter to the traffickers.

The incident was reported in Panigaon village in the district.

Seven persons including three women were arrested in connection to it.

It is learned that the traffickers paid Rs 1.30 lakh to the woman and were about to transport the girl to Rajasthan by train.

