Assam: Man Held For Uxoricide In Tinsukia

A man was arrested for alleged uxoricide in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday.

Sources said the accused husband, identified as Juwel Tikarki, bludgeoned his wife to death with a burning stick.

The incident was reported from Sikorajan area near Pengeri.

While the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, locals said that the husband-wife duo had frequent quarrels for reasons best known to them.

The deceased woman has been identified as Margita Tikarki.

Following the incident, Pengeri police reached the scene and took the accused husband into custody.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against him, police said.