Assam Man Held With Several Fake ID Cards

A person with several fake identity cards was arrested during a routine check in Assam’s Nagaon district.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Abu Salma, was in possession of ten fake sim cards, five fake Aadhar cards, five fake PAN cards and four mobile phones.

Salma was nabbed near the Haibogaon Town Outpost while he was travelling on a Tata Tiago.

During enquiry, it was found that the Aadhar cards were made with different IDs, names and addresses, police said.

While the addresses were from places like Delhi, Mumbai etc, the photographs on those cards were the same.

Also Read: PM Modi to Hold Virtual Meet With CMs Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases