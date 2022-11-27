Assam

Assam: Man Injured After Miscreants Open Fire in Jorhat

The incident occurred at a truck stand in AT Road’s Marwari Patti.
In a sensational incident, one person was injured after he was shot by miscreants in Jorhat district of Assam on Saturday night.

The victim was shot on his left leg by two miscreants.

One among the two miscreants has been arrested by the police. However, the other managed to flee and is still on the run.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered the pistol used during firing and some other weapons.

According to reports, the miscreants had come with an aim to loot a business establishment.

The injured person is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

