Assam: Man Kill Pregnant Wife, Daughter in Karbi Anglong

In a horrific incident, a man killed his pregnant wife and daughter in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Bipul Kunda, at 11 pm stabbed his five-months pregnant wife Asha Kunda and one and half months old daughter Rishita Kunda to death with machete under the jurisdiction of Dhansiri Police Station.

Bipul killed them due to domestic unrest at home under the influence of alcohol.

The locals nabbed the accused who was attempting to flee the scene and handed him over to the police.