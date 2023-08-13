Assam: Man Lynched On Suspicion Of Theft In Lanka

In a tragic turn of events, a man lost his life after being mercilessly beaten on suspicion of theft at Bamungaon in Assam’s Lanka.
According to sources, the incident took place during the wee hours of Sunday.
The identity of the deceased has been confirmed as Hipzur Rahman. Subsequent to the harrowing incident, the police have taken swift action and apprehended six individuals believed to be involved.
Those in custody include Sanjay Das, Nikhil Das, Tulendra Das, Uttam Chakraborty, Jayanta Chakraborty, and Sandhu Mazumdar.
As investigations into this appalling occurrence unfold, the community grapples with the distressing implications of moral vigilantism.
Earlier on July 30, six members of the Bir Lachit Sena were detained by Guwahati police for allegedly thrashing a non-Assamese-speaking individual publicly.
Following then, a video depicting moral policing on a city street went viral on social media platforms.
In the viral video, an elderly man from the Hindi-speaking community was humiliated in Taliban style in front of a large crowd.
The incident came to light after Assam Congress leader Gauravv Somani took to twitter sharing the viral video.